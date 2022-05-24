DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh Assembly body discusses opposition’s proposals on LG law

Tahir Siddiqui Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 09:54am

KARACHI: The 19-member select committee of the Sindh Assembly on Monday discussed the proposals presented by the opposition parties for amendments to the Sindh Local Government Bill 2022 and decided to meet again after three days on Friday.

It was the second meeting of the committee constituted to deliberate upon the amendments to the local government bill.

The select committee was formed on Feb 23 with 10 members from the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and nine from the five opposition parties in the house.

Sources said the opposition parties forwarded their suggestions and proposed amendments in the draft LG law and discussed it clause by clause.

Opposition members of the committee are: Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Khurram Sher Zaman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf; Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan and Javed Hanif of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan; Hasnain Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance; Mufti Qasim Fakhri of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal.

Treasury members included Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Pir Mujibul Huq, Imdad Pitafi, Nida Khuhro, Sharmila Farooqui, Dr Sohrab Sarki and Ghanwer Khan Isran.

No amendments could be agreed upon in the initial consultation for amendments in the draft law in the first meeting that could not last long due to strong position of the opposition.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022

