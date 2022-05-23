DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2022

Shadab, Nawaz back in Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs

AFP Published May 23, 2022 - Updated May 23, 2022 08:05pm
This combination of photos shows All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. — Pictures via Twitter/Reuters
This combination of photos shows All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. — Pictures via Twitter/Reuters

All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have returned to Pakistan's squad for next month's one-day international series against the West Indies, selectors said on Monday.

Shadab, 23, and the 28-year-old Nawaz were part of Pakistan's Twenty20 series against the West Indies in December but have since been out of action with injury.

The three-match series against the Windies will be staged in Rawalpindi on June 8, 10 and 12.

The ODIs were initially slated as part of the West Indies' 2021 tour of Pakistan but were postponed after a spate of Covid cases in the visitors' camp.

Also read: West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after new Covid-19 cases emerge

“Nawaz and Shadab are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a statement.

“We have given the best chance to the squad to win the series.”

The 16-man squad will assemble in Rawalpindi on June 1 for a training camp although English County Championship players Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab will join later.

The West Indies series is part of the ODI Super League, a qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Back in the game?

WITH the new government struggling to make crucial decisions independently, Pakistan’s ‘parallel governance...
22 May, 2022

Currency concerns

IN the midst of the power struggle in the country, the rupee slid past 200 to a dollar in the interbank market last...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Shireen Mazari’s arrest

Abuse of power can never be condoned, regardless of who it targets or from where it emanates.