DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 20, 2022

Afghan TV presenters asked to cover faces on air

Reuters Published May 20, 2022 - Updated May 20, 2022 07:42am
Basira Joya, 20, presenter on a news programme, records a broadcast at the Zan TV station (women's television) in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2017. —AP/File
Basira Joya, 20, presenter on a news programme, records a broadcast at the Zan TV station (women's television) in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2017. —AP/File

KABUL: Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have asked television broadcasters to ensure that female presenters on local stations cover their faces when on air, an official said on Thursday.

The move comes days after authorities ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a policy of the Taliban’s past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions that are causing anger at home and abroad.

“Yesterday we met with media officials... they accepted our advice very happily,” Akif Mahajar, spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said, adding this move would be received well by Afghans.

While he framed the move as “advice”, Mahajar added: “The last date for face covering for TV presenters is May 21,” referring to when compliance with the new requirement should begin.

He did not respond to a query on what the consequences would be of not following the advice.

Most Afghan women wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces. During the Taliban’s last rule from 1996 to 2001, it was obligatory for women to wear the all-encompassing blue burqa.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 May, 2022

TTP peace talks

ANOTHER attempt to sue for peace with the outlawed TTP is being made, again facilitated by the Afghan Taliban that...
20 May, 2022

Beyond the law

THE senior judiciary should take care not to overreach in its zeal to ‘fix’ issues it ideally need not worry...
20 May, 2022

Political musical chairs

YET another political crisis is brewing in Balochistan, where old rivals Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Sardar Yar...
Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...