Today's Paper | May 17, 2022

PIC asks ministry to give info about three-star officers’ retirement benefits

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 17, 2022 - Updated May 17, 2022 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secretary general Farhatullah Babar said on Monday the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) had asked the Ministry of Defence to share with him information about the retirement benefits given to the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, and all three-star officers of the armed forces.

In a statement, Mr Babar said the PIC had held that the information was a public document in terms of the Right to Information Act of 2017. The commission has uploaded the decision on its website.

The PIC gave the order on an appeal filed by Farhatullah Babar, a former senator, in August 2020 against the defence ministry after it refused to share information with him about the perks and privileges.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2022

