DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2022

National polio drive announced after detection of three cases

Ikram Junaidi Published May 17, 2022 - Updated May 17, 2022 09:08am
A child is being administered oral vaccine against polio in this file photo. — AFP/File
A child is being administered oral vaccine against polio in this file photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As three cases of polio have been reported after a gap of 15 months, the national polio programme has decided to launch a campaign across the country to boost the immunity level of 43.3 million children up to the age of five years.

Moreover, considering a massive movement across the Afghan border, it has been decided to synchronise the campaign with Afghanistan.

Earlier, the campaign had to be held at sub-national level or in selected union councils but after detection of the recent cases it has been decided to conduct it across the country.

Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said the government was committed to eradicating the virus and will take all possible steps to achieve the target.

Considering massive movement across border, govt decides to synchronise campaign with Afghanistan, says official

He appealed to the parents to ensure that the vaccine would be administered to their children so that they would not be paralysed for the rest of their life.

Mr Patel also urged the media and civil society to play their role for creating public awareness about the crippling disease.

“It is our moral and religious responsibility to eradicate the disease once and for all,” he said.

An official of the Ministry of NHS said the campaign will be conducted from May 23 to 27. As many as 43.3 million children under five years will also be given vitamin-A. He said that around 340,000 frontline workers will participate in the campaign.

On January 27, Pakistan marked a major milestone with no wild polio case reported for one year. But experts said there was still an imminent risk of poliovirus to any unvaccinated child across the border as children were moving with families and Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries left with the virus.

However, during last few weeks, three cases of polio have been reported from North Waziristan.

Meanwhile, the toll-free Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp polio helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A whiff of hope

A whiff of hope

Arifa Noor
Despite the old script that has played out in front of us, political events do indicate some changes.

Editorial

Updated 17 May, 2022

Buyer’s remorse

It is strange to hear senior PML-N leaders lamenting the subsidies, yet not even coming up with a subsidy rationalisation plan.
17 May, 2022

Sikh traders’ killing

THE brutal murder of two Sikh traders in the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday illustrates the vulnerability of...
17 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

REPORTS of rising cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in several areas are raising the spectre of a public...
Updated 16 May, 2022

Electoral reforms

EARLY elections or not? That is the question. And it seems to be weighing heavy on the mind of everyone in the...
16 May, 2022

Iran deal revival

WHERE the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 is concerned, a great deal of fluidity exists regarding its fate....
16 May, 2022

Deprived of funds

THIS May, Pakistan’s former Fata region will complete its fourth year of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The...