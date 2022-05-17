Action sought against trees’ auction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said hundreds of trees located within the limits of Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi have been sold at unimaginably low prices, and demanded strict action against the responsible.

In a letter to Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Faisal Javed, he said this was a serious matter which should be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the committee.

Senator Siddiqui said when the director general Radio Pakistan was approached, he said the trees were auctioned due to the financial crisis in the organisation.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2022