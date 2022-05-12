DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2022

Parvez Elahi harps on about CM’s ‘illegal’ election

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 12, 2022 - Updated May 12, 2022 10:17am

LAHORE: The April 16 election of the chief minister is illegal and unconstitutional and “we reject it,” said Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Wednesday while talking to British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who called on him at his chambers.

He said N-League has robbed the mandate of millions of Pakistanis, massive gatherings of the people in Imran Khan’s public meetings is expression of no trust in the unconstitutional rulers.

He said the assembly had worked very successfully during the last three-and-a-half years and the previous government formulated the best policies for foreign investment in the province. During the meeting, exchange of parliamentary delegations was agreed upon.

The high commissioner visited the new building of the Punjab Assembly, house, library and other sections and the speaker also apprised him about composition of the assembly, parliamentary traditions, working of the standing committee.

Meanwhile, Chairman Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Gulzar also met Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi at the assembly chambers.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2022

