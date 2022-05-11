KP SSC, HSSC exams to be held in all subjects

PESHAWAR: Minister for primary and secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said after a gap of three years, the secondary school and higher secondary school certificate examinations will be held in all the subjects this year.

SSC examinations are starting from May 13 and that of HSSC from June 10.

The minister said a total of 821,906 students would appear in SSC and 534,118 in HSSC examinations, adding 3,253 centres had been established across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for SSC and 1,845 for HSSC examinations.

Mr Tarakai stated this while speaking at a meeting held here to prepare an action plan for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

He said 23,720 invigilators and other supervisory staff would perform duty at the examinations centres for SSC and 14,209 at HSSC centres.

The minister said all boards had set up control rooms for monitoring examinations, adding all the examination centres would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

He directed the board heads to remain in touch with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the course of papers.

Shahram Tarakai also directed to increase the number of paper checkers for timely preparation of examination results and quality checking. “The purpose of education boards is not to make money but to spend maximum budget on conducting examinations,” he said.

The meeting was attended by special secretary education Amir Afaq, managing director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Kabir Khan Afridi and all the board heads of the province.

The education minister said provision of facilities to students was top priority and directed the boards to activate student facilitation centres as soon as possible for facilitation of students and teachers.

The meeting was informed marking centres had also been set up in Swabi and Nowshera this year.

