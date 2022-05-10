CM orders rehabilitation of Hunza flood victims

GILGIT: Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has said the victims of Shisper glacier lake outburst in Hasanabad area of Hunza will be compensated and their rehabilitation will be ensured on a war footing.

The chief minister along with cabinet members and officials visited Hasanabad on Monday and met the affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Khurshid Khan said all concerned departments had been directed to expedite the relief activities.

He said National Highway Authority chairman had assured construction of a steel bridge on the place where a concrete bridge was swept away by the floods in 15 to 20 days.

“The NHA will also build a new cemented bridge within six months,” he added.

The CM said compensation would be paid to affected people after assessment of the damage.

“Arrangements will be made within 24 hours to temporarily relocate the displaced families to safer places and drinking water and irrigation systems will be restored immediately,” he said, adding equipment had been provided to deal with power shortage. He said an alternative traffic route had been restored to ensure movement of people.

Meanwhile, according to a press release, GB chief secretary Mohayyuddin Wani along with home secretary Iqbal Hussain and other officials also visited the affected areas to review the response to the calamity.

The release said displaced families had been shifted to tents and provided ration, water and fuel.

