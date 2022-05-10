DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2022

Protest against Imran to be launched in few days: JUI-F

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 10, 2022 - Updated May 10, 2022 09:33am

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Rawalpindi chapter on Monday said the party would launch a protest in a few days against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who had started a campaign against national institutions.

In a statement, JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter’s Hafiz Dr Ziaur Rehman said Imran Niazi had lost power and also his mind, adding that people had rejected his statement.

He said the JUI-F was working for democracy and protecting Islamic values and would not allow anyone to destroy the moral values of the country.

Dr Rehman said the future belonged to JUI-F as Maulana Fazlur Rehman had worked hard for the restoration of democracy.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...
09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...