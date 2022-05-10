Protest against Imran to be launched in few days: JUI-F

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Rawalpindi chapter on Monday said the party would launch a protest in a few days against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who had started a campaign against national institutions.

In a statement, JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter’s Hafiz Dr Ziaur Rehman said Imran Niazi had lost power and also his mind, adding that people had rejected his statement.

He said the JUI-F was working for democracy and protecting Islamic values and would not allow anyone to destroy the moral values of the country.

Dr Rehman said the future belonged to JUI-F as Maulana Fazlur Rehman had worked hard for the restoration of democracy.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022