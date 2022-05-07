Mehsud jirga calls for dialogue in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A jirga of Mehsud tribe has appealed to the security forces and banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to cease hostilities for one month to find a solution of prevailing lawlessness through dialogue in South Waziristan tribal district.

The elders of three main branches of Mehsud tribe met at the camp office of deputy commissioner, South Waziristan, in Tank district on Friday.

After a detailed discussion, a 35-member jirga was constituted which was authorised to hold negotiations with the government officials and TTP militants to avert impending military operation in Mehsud tribe-dominated Shawal and Lawara areas of South Waziristan.

Sources said the security forces had recently asked the tribes in Shawal and Lawara to vacate their homes after Eidul Fitr to start offensive against terrorists hiding in these areas.

They said the offensive against TTP elements was put on hold in these two pockets on the request of Mehsud tribe elders.

The elders said the jirga was convened at the DC’s camp office on Friday in the backdrop of the deadline.

The jirga decided that people would not vacate their homes and requested both the security forces and TTP to hold back hostilities for at least one month.

The 35-member jirga would meet the prime minister, KP chief minister, corps commander Peshawar and TTP commanders to find out a peaceful solution of the situation.

