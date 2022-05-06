Tourists throng Saiful Muluk Lake after road reopening

MANSEHRA: Tourists thronged the Saiful Muluk Lake during Eid holidays as Kaghan Development Authority cleared the road leading to it after six months.

“We have cut the mega glacier, which fell in way of the Saiful Muluk Lake, and opened the road to traffic. Now the tourists, who have thronged the valley, could visit this fantasy place,” Muzammil Khan, the KDA environmental inspector, told journalists on Thursday.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad and Lake roads were blocked when Kaghan valley received snowfall in October last year. MNJ road, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, had already been cleared to traffic beyond Battakundi last month and now that artery leading to Saiful Muluk Lake has been reopened to traffic.

The tourists, who visited Kaghan valley to spend the Eid holidays, rushed to Saiful Muluk Lake as the road was reopened.

Balakot Assistant Commissioner Saddam Hussain Memon paid a surprise visit to Naran and checked the deployment of traffic wardens at MNJ road and in the city.

“We have put heavy machinery standby in the landslide-prone areas along MNJ road in the entire valley for the safety to tourists,” he told journalists.

In Swat, thousands of tourists from different parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in a large number visited various scenic spots.

They said that Swat was the most suitable area for a picnic during the holidays. As many tourists were enjoying the cold water of the Swat River, many others were sitting along the river with their feet in the water and chatting with each other while some were sitting in groups enjoying local music and taking selfies.

The tourists said that Swat was not only the most easily accessible scenic spot but also it was cheaper in rates of food and accommodation.

“This is my visit to Swat. The pleasant weather and charming scenes mesmerised me. My friends are asking me to go back today but I have told them that we will spend one more night here to see more places and enjoy the natural beauty,” said Manzar Ali, a tourist from Mardan.

However, due to the huge influx of vehicles from other parts of the country, the roads leading to the scenic spots remained jammed, pushing local people into multiple problems.

According to Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan, about 50,000 vehicles entered Swat during the first three days of Eidul Fitr. “Proper arrangements have been made to keep traffic moving while officials of the district administration, police, traffic police, volunteers of civil defense, and Levies force have been deployed on roads for the smooth flow of traffic and facilitation of tourists,” he said.

In Shangla, a large number of tourists visited Bruj Banda, Ajmeer, Yakhtangay, Shangla Top, Acharo Sar and other scenic spots during the Eid holidays.

Abdul Jabar, a tourist from Gujranwala, said that the natural beauty, fresh air and pleasant weather relaxed their minds. He thanked local people for their hospitality.

Mohammad Rasool, another tourist, said that the sceneries at Bruj Banda particularly the glaciers, thick forest, streams bellow the melting glaciers and waterfalls were amazing.

Tourists visiting Shangla also enjoyed the rain. They were seen preparing food near the springs and on roadsides.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams continued to perform their duty at the scenic places for safety and facilitation of tourists.

Published in Dawn,May 6th, 2022