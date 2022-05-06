DAWN.COM Logo

Imran’s Swabi visit opposed

A CorrespondentPublished May 6, 2022 - Updated May 6, 2022 10:27am

SWABI: Mohammad Younas, former Topi tehsil naib nazim, who quit Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as a protest, has advised former prime minister Imran Khan not to visit Swabi as he and his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to fulfil the promises they had made with the people.

Talking to mediapersons, he said in fact the ex-prime minister had failed to fulfil his pledges, especially made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI was in power since 2013.

According to PTI leaders, Imran is expected to visit Swabi district on May 16 or 17 in order to put pressure on the coalition government for holding early general elections.

Published in Dawn,May 6th, 2022

