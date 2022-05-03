UAE experts due today to discuss economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: In order to extend support to the government for economic stability in Pakistan, a team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to visit the country on Tuesday (today) to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent trip to the Middle East.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the UAE economic experts would also meet PM Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday. The delegation will also interact with the government’s economic team and discuss ways to accelerate economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss promotion of economic and trade relations as well as investment.

The delegation members would be apprised of the atmosphere conducive to investment in Pakistan. A discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.

PM extends Eid greetings to Turkish president, rulers of Qatar and Bahrain; receives briefing on PKLI performance

Eid greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had recently completed his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, conveyed on Sunday Eid greetings to the people and rulers of Qatar and Bahrain.

According to the PM Office, PM Sharif called Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to greet him on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the brotherly people of Qatar.

The Qatari emir warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries. They agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

The prime minister invited the Qatari emir to visit Pakistan at an early date. Sheikh Tamin also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Qatar.

Prime Minister Sharif also called King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

Mr Sharif reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He appreciated the measures taken by the Bahrain government to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the Covid pandemic.

Reciprocating the prime minister’s Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad congratulated PM Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office. Reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, he said he looked forward to working closely with the prime minister to advance this objective.

Prime Minister Sharif held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eidul Fitr, according to APP.

President Erdogan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further advance these relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment.

Briefing on PKLI

During his visit Lahore on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif was briefed on the performance of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The premier directed the authorities concerned to provide free medical treatment to at least 50 per cent of the patients and also take measures to make it a trust.

Mr Shehbaz was told that PKLI had carried out 290 kidney and 190 liver transplants last year. Out of those, only 17pc were provided free medical treatment.

The prime minister was not happy with the performance of PKLI and said it was meant to provide free transplant services to the poor so that they would not have to travel abroad for treatment.

He also ordered early completion of the Nursing University project and outsourcing of the sanitary services.

Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2022