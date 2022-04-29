DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N’s Musadik Malik made state minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 09:39am
President Arif Alvi administers oath to Senator Dr Musadik Malik as the minister of state for petroleum during a ceremony held at the presidency on Thursday. — PID website
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continues to expand his cabinet as President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Musadik Malik as the minister of state.

With Mr Malik’s addition, the total number of the Sharif-led cabinet has reached 43.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the presidency.

Mr Malik has been allotted the portfolio of petroleum. There is no federal minister for petroleum as there are reports that Mr Sharif wants PML-N’s senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to oversee both the petroleum and power divisions of the Ministry of Energy.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2022

