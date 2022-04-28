Nationwide trials for women cricketers from next month

LAHORE: To expand the pool of women players, the Pakistan Cricket Board will hold trials in all the six provincial cricket associations from May 6 to 28.

The trials will be conducted by highly qualified coaches, including former Test and first-class cricketers, for three age brackets: U19, in which players who are born on or after 1 September 2003 are eligible; emerging, players falling in the age bracket of 19-24 years; and seniors, for players between the ages of 25 and 28.

To ensure the maximum participation of the girls and young women, the players who are part of the PCB’s regional academy system are not eligible for these trials.

This development comes after the PCB announced that around 100 women cricketers will feature in the 2022-23 domestic cricket season.

The national women’s team also faces a jam-packed schedule this year and the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for South Africa in February 2023.

Trials schedule:

May 6-9: Central Punjab

May 9-11: Khyber Pakhunkhwa

May 10-12: Southern Punjab

May 10-17: Northern

May 12: Balochistan

May 18-28: Sindh.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022