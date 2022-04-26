DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2022

Rupee recovers 70 paise against dollar

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 09:35am

KARACHI: The news-driven speculative currency market reacted quickly to reports of the likely revival of the IMF programme as a result the rupee appreciated by 70 paise on Monday in the interbank market.

The prevailing optimism about the IMF-Pakistan talks in the United States allowed the currency market to slightly change the mood of the exchange rate. However, there was no concrete outcome of the meeting but the hopes were used by the market to play with the speculations and the market could see the appreciation of the dollar in coming sessions.

Currency dealers believe that the rupee did not appreciate due to any support, instead, the meeting with IMF was used to depreciate the dollar. The dollar’s closing price was Rs186.05 with a loss of 70 paise. The dollar on Saturday closed at Rs186.75.

During the last couple of months, the rupee-dollar exchange rate experienced a series of volatile massive price fluctuations and the local currency emerged as a loser.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported last Saturday that the March current account deficit (CAD) widened by $1 billion taking the figure to $13bn in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

For currency experts, the expansion in CAD was enough to bring down the local currency but surprisingly it managed to make a 70-paise recovery against the dollar the very next session.

Foreign direct investment in March noted a net outflow while inflows in domestic bonds also dried up to zero in the ongoing month so far reflecting a bad image for the foreign investors.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...
25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 25 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.