DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2022

Two special trains for Eid from Karachi announced

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 10:13am

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways announced two special Eid trains to facilitate the extra passengers travelling home to celebrate Eid from Karachi.

One of the trains will travel from Karachi to Peshawar and the second will travel from Karachi to Lahore.

According to the details shared by Pakistan Railways, the first special train will depart from Karachi’s City Station for Peshawar at 2.30pm on April 29.

It will make stops at Karachi Cantonment Railway Station, Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot, Chanab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal, Mandi Bhahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt, Attock City and Naushera to reach Peshawar by 11pm the next evening (April 30).

This train will comprise 14 economy class coaches and will have the capacity for 1,000 passengers.

The second train will depart from Karachi’s Cantonment Railway Station towards Lahore at 7.45pm on April 30.

It will make stops at Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan Cantt., Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Pattoki, Raiwind and Kot Lakhpat to reach Lahore at 3.30pm the next day (May 1).

This train will include 10 economy class coaches with two air-conditioned business class coaches and two air-conditioned standard coaches, and will have the capacity of 986 passengers.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...
25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 25 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.