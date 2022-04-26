Two special trains for Eid from Karachi announced

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways announced two special Eid trains to facilitate the extra passengers travelling home to celebrate Eid from Karachi.

One of the trains will travel from Karachi to Peshawar and the second will travel from Karachi to Lahore.

According to the details shared by Pakistan Railways, the first special train will depart from Karachi’s City Station for Peshawar at 2.30pm on April 29.

It will make stops at Karachi Cantonment Railway Station, Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot, Chanab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal, Mandi Bhahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt, Attock City and Naushera to reach Peshawar by 11pm the next evening (April 30).

This train will comprise 14 economy class coaches and will have the capacity for 1,000 passengers.

The second train will depart from Karachi’s Cantonment Railway Station towards Lahore at 7.45pm on April 30.

It will make stops at Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan Cantt., Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Pattoki, Raiwind and Kot Lakhpat to reach Lahore at 3.30pm the next day (May 1).

This train will include 10 economy class coaches with two air-conditioned business class coaches and two air-conditioned standard coaches, and will have the capacity of 986 passengers.

