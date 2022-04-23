Mazari rejects PA secretariat letter to police

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly secretariat has sought details from the Inspector-General of Punjab Police of the policemen deployed at the assembly building during election to the office of chief minister on April 16.

The details have been sought on the direction of the Privileges Committee of the assembly seized with a privilege motion submitted by at least 100 members of the provincial house, says a press release issued by the assembly secretariat but without sharing the copy of the motion. The release says that the privilege motion had been submitted against the IGP for “interfering in the affairs of the house on April 16”.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has, however, declared the letter written on behalf of the assembly secretary as illegal arguing that the officer had been suspended by the chair for failing to comply with the direction given by the competent authority leading to attack on and torture of Mr Mazari by some PTI MPAs during the election for the CM’s slot.

In a separate letter to the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP, Mr Mazari said the communiqué sent by the assembly secretary was illegal and unlawful because a suspended official cannot take up official business in any way.

The assembly secretariat, however, claims that the deputy speaker is not empowered under the Punjab Assembly Employees Act to suspend the assembly secretary.

It may be mentioned that Mr Mazari, conducting the polls for new chief minister, had deployed police force in the assembly chamber after the assembly’s own security didn’t provide him security cover against the assault by PTI women MPAs.

