PTI govt spent borrowed money on defence, claims PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the country’s economic situation had deteriorated to such an extent during the last PTI government that even the defence expenditures were catered through loans.

“Before the PTI government, many other expenditures have been born through debts money, but in the last regime most of the defence expenditures were met through loans,” the prime minister said while speaking at the inauguration of the mass transit bus project on Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport.

“The is an alarming situation in which the country cannot afford inordinate delays in development projects which are executed by means of loans,” he added.

He, however, said the journey of progress of Pakistan had resumed after the four years of halted development during the PTI tenure.

Mr Sharif termed China a great friend that stood by Pakistan throughout history, saying the Chinese leadership always supported Pakistan at all international forums. He urged China to also support Pakistan in the launch of Karachi Circular Railway for the benefit of the people of the city.

PM Sharif also thanked Turkey for supporting Pakistan since its establishment and recalled that the Muslims of the subcontinent had also supported the cause of freedom of Turkey. He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a leader with a vision and stood by Pakistan during various challenges.

PM meets Saudi envoy

Saudi Arabia’s Ambas­sa­dor Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy met PM Sharif and conveyed felicitations on his election and reaffirmed the kingdom’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The prime minister recalled his recent conversation with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and said they had agreed to work together to take Pakistan-Saudi relations to new heights.

Mr Sharif requested that his cordial greetings be conveyed to the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the crown prince.

The prime minister also lauded the contribution of the Pakistani community working in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries. He thanked the Saudi leadership and government for looking after their well-being and livelihoods.

Emir of Qatar

Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who extended warm felicitations to the former on assumption of office as prime minister and assured him of full support in deepening Qatar’s relations with Pakistan.

PM Sharif underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar, including in trade, investment, energy, communications, food security and other key sectors.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also met Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani who conveyed the message of felicitations from the Qatari leadership on his election as prime minister.

Later, PM Sharif also met Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and PML-N’s Balochistan president Jamal Shah Kakar.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022