Islamabad DC transferred as new govt starts shuffling bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: Change of regime is bringing in new faces in the capital administration as the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) were transferred on Saturday.

Irfan Nawaz, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner Islamabad. Mr Nawaz was earlier working under the provincial government of Balochistan.

According to a notification, deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqat and ADCR Zahid Khan have been transferred to the Establishment Division.

As per the notification: “Mohammad Hamza Shafqat, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as deputy commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, under Interior Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.”

Mr Shafqat held lucrative positions even during the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and served in the Capital Development Authority (CDA). He was then transferred to the Establishment Division as deputy secretary where he exercised the authority of joint secretary.

Sources said Ahad Cheema, a former close aide to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when the latter was the Punjab chief minister, may be appointed either as the chief commissioner Islamabad or the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

At present, both these portfolios are held by Amir Ali Ahmed, who is also a well-connected officer of Pakistan Administrative Service and has spent most of his service in Islamabad.

He is the son of famous bureaucrat Saeed Mehdi, who had served Nawaz Sharif as the principal secretary prior to the October 1999 military coup.

Mr Cheema suffered the wrath of the PTI government and remained incarcerated for over three years since the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated him as an accused in three references. He was the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during the last PML-N government.

According to an office order issued by the Establishment Division, Mr Cheema has been absolved of all the charges. The order said: “Consequent upon finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings initiated in terms of Rule 9 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020 vide order of inquiry of even number dated September 24, 2021, the secretary Establishment Division as authority in terms of Rule 2 (1) (c) of the rules ibid read with Rule 6 of Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules 1973 has been pleased to exonerate Mr Ahmed Khan Cheema (PAS/BS-19) from the charges/allegations leveled against him in charge sheet/statement of allegations.”

Mr Cheema was seen with Prime Minister Sharif a couple of days ago during a briefing at the airport.

It may be mentioned that in recognition of his services in the construction of the Lahore metro bus track, Mr Cheema was conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz award by the president of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022