Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

JUI-F withdraws FIR against PTI activists in Dir

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 10:07am

LOWER DIR: A jirga of political leaders on Thursday succeeded to settle a dispute between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl district organisations.

The PTI workers had allegedly stormed a seminary-cum-mosque at Gorgorai Chowk and manhandled the students and teachers here on Sunday last. On this, the JUI-F had registered a case against the PTI local leaders and workers at Timergara police station.

The situation had been worsening day by day, but in the meanwhile the political parties started an effort to resolve the matter peacefully.

In this regard, the jirga members, including former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, former provincial ministers Muzaffar Said and Mehmood Zeb Khan, former MPAs Izazul Mulk, Saeed Gul, Advocate Alam Zeb and others succeeded to bring the parties on a table.

Additional deputy commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, Timergara AC Tahir Ali Khattak and SP investigation Mushtaq Ahmad were also present during the reconciliation.

The PTI leadership sought an apology on behalf of its workers, to which the JUI-F forgave them and announced to withdraw its FIR.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

