DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Oil rises on news EU may phase in a ban on Russian oil imports

ReutersPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 09:24am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing course after an early decline as investors bought futures ahead of a long weekend on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent futures were up $1.35, or 1.30 per cent, at $110.19 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures were $1.24 or 1.18pc higher at $105.48 a barrel at 1:06 p.m. ET (1706 GMT).

Both contracts were on track for their first weekly gain in April. For several weeks, prices have been the most volatile since June 2020.

The New York Times reported that the European Union was moving toward adopting a phased-in ban of Russian oil, to give Germany and other countries time to arrange alternative suppliers.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...