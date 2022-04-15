DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Vehicles in Sindh to get number plates with new security features

Aamir Shafaat KhanPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 10:17am

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday started issuing the retro-reflective number plates of vehicles with new security feature.

Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla handed over number plates to some car owners at a programme held at the motor registration wing at Civic Centre.

He said the new number plates got several security features, aluminium sheets and bar code.

He said the number could easily be read even during night-time.

The minister said it was not possible to forge the new number plates or make a duplicate of them.

He said that soon the traffic police would be able to get all details of vehicles by just scanning the number plates and it would become easier to catch stolen vehicles on roads.

Mr Chawla said in the first phase, the new number plates would be given upon registration of new vehicles.

“Efforts are being made to issue new number plates to as many vehicles as possible within a year,” he said.

The minister, however, made no firm commitment to end the backlog of number plates of hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the province.

Recently, the Sindh ombudsman was informed by excise officials that 4.364 million number plates of cars and motorcycles had been pending in Sindh.

The officials said that the backlog of four-wheelers (commercial and non-commercial) number plates was 308,963. The excise department had already collected Rs1,000 from each vehicle owner at the time of registration.

The excise department informed the ombudsman office that due to limited resources, the department could only cater to 53,000 number plates of four-wheelers and 207,000 of two-wheelers in one year.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...