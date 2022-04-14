DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:36pm

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in North Waziristan's Isham area, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the soldier as Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, 28, who was a resident of Mianwali. The statement said he fought "gallantly".

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR statement said.

On Tuesday, an army major and a soldier were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between members of security forces and a group of terrorists in the Birmal area of South Waziristan tribal district.

Earlier on March 30, eight security personnel, including an army captain, were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in clashes between security forces and members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district as well as the South Waziristan tribal district.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 14, 2022 10:45pm
Regret, we lost one more previous human life. My salute to the soldier on his bravery.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 14, 2022 10:54pm
T T P.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 14, 2022 11:05pm
@M Emad, T T P. India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...