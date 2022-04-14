Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in North Waziristan's Isham area, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the soldier as Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, 28, who was a resident of Mianwali. The statement said he fought "gallantly".

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR statement said.

On Tuesday, an army major and a soldier were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between members of security forces and a group of terrorists in the Birmal area of South Waziristan tribal district.

Earlier on March 30, eight security personnel, including an army captain, were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in clashes between security forces and members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district as well as the South Waziristan tribal district.