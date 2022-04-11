DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2022

Dollar continues fall, reaches Rs183 as political turmoil ends

Talqeen ZubairiPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 12:53pm

The US dollar fell to Rs183 on Monday as the political turmoil in the country subsided following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, with analysts predicting a further reduction in the greenback in days to come.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar fell to Rs183 in the interbank market at 12:01pm, down Rs1.68. The rupee had ended the week at 184.68 to the dollar, after recovering from 188.18.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Malik Bostan, President Forex Association of Pakistan, attributed the rupee's gain to the political stability in the country.

"The rupee has made a recovery after a period of uncertainty," he said, expressing the hope that it would recover further once the new government takes charge.

He also predicted that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had been stalled and are expected to begin once the new setup take charge, would be "smooth". Bostan said he expected the dollar to go below Rs180 during the week.

Zafar Paracha, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said that political stability would help revive the stalled IMF programme, restore business confidence and bring in foreign investment.

"This will increase the supply of dollars and cause the rupee to recover faster," he said.

Mohammad Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities, added that the local currency bond market was also rallying alongside the rupee and the stock market — which gained more than 1,300 points on Monday. "Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) are down almost 60-70 points in the last few days," he said.

On Friday, the rupee had made massive gains, skyrocketing 1.9 per cent against the dollar in the interbank market — a development that was largely attributed to the Supreme Court’s decision to restore the National Assembly and the central bank’s decision to increase the policy rate by 2.5pc.

Market experts and currency dealers beli­eve that the Supreme Court’s decision has eroded the uncertainty that kept the speculative market under grip for a long time.

However, they say the exchange rate remains vulnerable to many factors, including weak foreign exchange reserves and the economic policies set by the new government.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani1
Apr 11, 2022 01:01pm
So far the improvement in Rupee is due to removal of uncertainty. Actions of the new government should bring it down to a reasonable and sustainable level. Need to control expenses, reduce imports and increase exports
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Apr 11, 2022 01:09pm
Good time to buy USD
Reply Recommend 0
Forgen conspiracy
Apr 11, 2022 01:11pm
This is also conspiracy, how can dollar fall?
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 11, 2022 01:16pm
So this is what Imran afraid of, that once he got kicked and country start progressing, he will never be able to back in power ever again.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
Updated 11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi compromised the country’s vital interests, instead of protecting them.
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...
Back to the pavilion
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Back to the pavilion

Though inexperience ultimately became its undoing, the PTI did also record some commendable achievements.
Updated 10 Apr, 2022

Hafiz Saeed sentenced

IN Pakistan’s ecosystem of religiously inspired militant groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jamaatud Dawa brand was,...
10 Apr, 2022

Safe for cricket

A MERE six hours after Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan got underway, with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, a...