Four-wicket Ellis keeps Pakistan down to 162-8 in T20I

AFPPublished April 5, 2022 - Updated April 5, 2022 11:13pm
Nathan Ellis bowls during the Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. — AP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) tosses the coin as his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch watches before the start of the Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 5. — AFP
Pacer Nathan Ellis took four wickets to help Australia hold Pakistan to 162-8 in a Twenty20 International (T20I) despite an attractive half-century by Babar Azam in Lahore on Tuesday.

In the only T20I of the tour, Ellis returned figures of 4-28 and debutant Cameron Green 2-16 as Pakistan failed to reach a big score despite Azam's brisk 46-ball 66 with six fours and two sixes.

Azam, who hit back to back hundreds in Pakistan's 2-1 win in the One-Day International series, put on 66 for the opening wicket with Mohammad Rizwan (23) after Australia sent the home team in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium.

But Green dismissed Rizwan with the fourth ball of his first over and Fakhar Zaman off a full toss next ball to pull things for Australia.

Azam drove Green for a boundary to bring up his 26th T20I half-century off just 33 balls. He smashed spinner Adam Zampa for a six but next ball holed out at deep cover.

Khushdil Shah chipped in with 21-ball 24 but Pakistan managed 50 runs in the last five overs, losing five wickets.

Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis and Green were handed Twenty20 international debuts by Australia.

This is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik

Shakil KS
Apr 05, 2022 10:21pm
Green lost toss so they may loss the match.
