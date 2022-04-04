DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

Worsening ties with US could hurt Pakistan on multiple fronts

Anwar IqbalPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 07:45am
In this February 9, 2015 photo, a State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between then US secretary of state John Kerry and Pakistan's erstwhile interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters/File
In this February 9, 2015 photo, a State Department contractor adjusts a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between then US secretary of state John Kerry and Pakistan's erstwhile interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Talking about the most alarming and obvious consequence of dragging the US into Pakistan’s domestic political turmoil, a prominent financial news service has warned that Pakistan’s default risk was on the rise.

“Pakistan’s political upheaval is adding to a surge in the nation’s default risk and triggering off further losses in the nation’s bonds and currency,” said the report circulated by the Bloomberg news service among its financial clients.

The Reuters news service noted in a report that the political fight came as Pakistan faced “high inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and widening deficits”. Islamabad also “faces international pressure to prod the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan to meet human rights commitments while trying to limit instability there”.

Read: US ‘clearly distanced’ itself from Pakistan, says former military chief Mike Mullen

The Bloomberg report pointed out that the ongoing political turmoil had already caused the Pakistani currency to sink. Quoting an international rating agency, Moody’s, the report noted that the country’s dollar bonds have already slumped 5 per cent this year.

Financial services question Islamabad’s ability to continue reforms agreed with IMF

In a statement issued earlier this week, Moody’s said that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was “credit negative because it raises significant uncertainty over policy continuity”.

Other financial services also stressed this point, questioning the government’s ability to continue to implement the reforms it agreed to with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is providing financial support to the country’s ailing economy.

One of the reports suggested that this could even force the IMF to suspend its $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan. “Investors are concerned the political struggle will distract the authorities from focusing on the yawning current-account deficit,” the report added.

Some reports underlined America’s dominant role in the IMF, adding that a confrontation with Washington could not only derail Pakistan’s economic arrangement but would also have a negative impact on the country’s economic standing.

The reports warned that increased tensions with the US could further damage Pakistan at the FATF, which has already placed the country on its gray list. Some experts who spoke to various US media outlets argued that Islamabad too wanted to distance itself from Washington, but others said it was the current political government that was deliberately moving away from the US.

They pointed out that Pakistan’s military was once a top recipient of American arms and that’s why it “sought a more balanced foreign policy after becoming increasingly reliant on China for weapons”.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

Pak US Ties , IMF Loan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bally
Apr 04, 2022 07:51am
Pakistan has China. Also Saudi and UAE will give more money to help
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Apr 04, 2022 07:53am
Yes, if you agree with US's policy of regime change.
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Apr 04, 2022 07:58am
If Imran Khan stays managing Pak Economy Pakistan will soon become like North Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeb
Apr 04, 2022 08:02am
Sad
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy Road
Apr 04, 2022 08:07am
Why US want to change IK i don't see anything between them infact Khan has good relations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Apr 04, 2022 08:13am
US is not our friend and not standing any difficult situation, better to stay away from them and move forward with China.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Apr 04, 2022 08:16am
Sinking ship. Civil unrest coming next month.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 04, 2022 08:17am
Can someone please explain how the US Pak relationship has help our country in the past.....I rest my case.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 04, 2022 08:18am
Disgraceful for US embassy staff in Islamabad to meet every individual person to turn against IK government.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 04, 2022 08:19am
Pakistan in a Mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 04, 2022 08:20am
This is outrageous. Here the US hatched backdoor conspiracy to oust our elected PM, and we still worry about "ties"?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 04, 2022 08:20am
Pakistan DOES NOT NEED USA,,USA needs Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mn
Apr 04, 2022 08:21am
This is called blatant and open blackmailing. Immoral and dictatorial attitude to punishment a sovereign small country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 04, 2022 08:29am
You'd work and pay to oust our beloved elected PM, and we'd watch? Absolutely Not. Pak is awake today.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 04, 2022 08:29am
Pakistan is not dragging US, US is intervening in Pakistan domestic politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Apr 04, 2022 08:30am
@Bally, US money come with fewStrings attached chineses will Pull the rug under your feet . Wait for the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Apr 04, 2022 08:32am
@Bally, but they don't give free aid and your PM will have to take their approval before attending conferences in Malaysia.
Reply Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Apr 04, 2022 08:33am
Super power Pakistan taking on Super power USA. Thid fil would be interesting.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Apr 04, 2022 08:34am
What will make them happy? a regime change?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 04, 2022 08:39am
Our children will pay for the sins of IKN
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Apr 04, 2022 08:46am
Pakistan days and years ahead look dim and painful.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...