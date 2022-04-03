DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

Notice issued to Shehbaz on FIA’s plea to cancel bail

Wajih Ahmad SheikhPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 07:49am
In this Sept 2020 file photo, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leaves the Lahore High Court after the hearing of his bail petition. — AFP/File
In this Sept 2020 file photo, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leaves the Lahore High Court after the hearing of his bail petition. — AFP/File

LAHORE: While a special court turned down the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) request to immediately cancel the pre-arrest bail of Lea­der of Opposition in National Ass­em­bly Shehbaz Sharif in a money lau­ndering case on Saturday, it issued a not­ice to hear arguments of the susp­ect on the FIA application on April 4.

The special court (Central-I) rejected the FIA special prosecutor’s request that the bail granted to Mr Shehbaz be withdrawn, arguing that the opposition leader had been misusing the concession of pre-arrest bail. The prosecutor also challenged the one-time exemption from personal appearance allowed to the suspect by the court at the last hearing.

Presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan wondered how the court could revisit its own decision and observed that the prosecution could have filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court if it had any objection to the bail to the suspect.

While observing that it would not be appropriate to pass any final order on the petition of the prosecution without hearing the opposite side, the judge then issued a notice to Mr Shehbaz and directed the court office to place the FIA petition along with the suspect’s bail plea that had already been fixed for April 4.

Court grants one-time exemption from personal appearance to opposition leader, his son in NAB cases

An FIA team later got the court notice served at the official residence of the opposition leader in Islamabad.

Interestingly, federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry soon after assuming the additional portfolio of law ministry had declared that he would get the bail granted to Mr Shehbaz cancelled from the court.

The FIA had booked Leader of Opposition and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 (financial fraud, impersonation and forgery) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 5(2) and 5(3) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and read with Section 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The challan submitted by the FIA comprises 66 pages along with seven additional volumes of 4,370-page documentary evidence.

NAB cases

Also on Saturday, an accountability court allowed one-time exemption from personal appearance to Mr Shehbaz and his son, Hamza, at the hearing of the two references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them and others.

A defence lawyer told the court that the opposition leader was busy in Islamabad due to the National Assembly session on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The counsel further argued that Hamza, being leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, was also not available in the current situation when the provincial assembly session had been summoned for the election of new chief minister.

Earlier, the defence counsel concluded cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

The counsel filed two separate applications on behalf of both opposition leaders. The court allowed the applications and adjourned further hearings of Ramzan Sugar Mills and the housing scheme references till April 13.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
imran_m
Apr 03, 2022 09:23am
beggars are not choosers.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...