Today's Paper | April 02, 2022

PTI govt averse to ‘brewing discord’ with foreign states: Qureshi

APPPublished April 2, 2022 - Updated April 2, 2022 08:56am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the officers of the Foreign Ministry on Friday. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is not in favour of brewing discord with foreign countries and it believes that no compromise should be made on national sovereignty and integrity.

Speaking to officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, he said the vision of the foreign policy in Naya Pakistan was about keeping national interests of the country supreme.

Mr Qureshi said the PTI government did not support bloc politics at the international level.

He emphasised that attaining economic stability was vital to pursuing a strong foreign policy.

The minister mentioned several initiatives taken by the government at the foreign policy front, including economic diplomacy, engage Africa policy, Central Asia Vision policy and the establishment of the Strategic Communication Division.

He said that efforts of Pakistani diplomats were being acknowledged abroad and mentioned that huge remittances being sent by the diaspora was a reflection of this fact.

He lauded Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and finance ministry officials for the successful holding of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad in March.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2022

Comments (3)
500 characters
Ozzy
Apr 02, 2022 09:33am
Laughable comments by Mr. Qureshi.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 02, 2022 09:55am
Happy retirement Mr. Qureshi! The next foreign minister will have his hands full cleaning the mess you are leaving behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 02, 2022 09:56am
Hard to judge which PTI minster was most incompetent, each outdid the others in their cluelessness!
Reply Recommend 0

