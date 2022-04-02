PTI govt averse to ‘brewing discord’ with foreign states: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is not in favour of brewing discord with foreign countries and it believes that no compromise should be made on national sovereignty and integrity.

Speaking to officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, he said the vision of the foreign policy in Naya Pakistan was about keeping national interests of the country supreme.

Mr Qureshi said the PTI government did not support bloc politics at the international level.

He emphasised that attaining economic stability was vital to pursuing a strong foreign policy.

The minister mentioned several initiatives taken by the government at the foreign policy front, including economic diplomacy, engage Africa policy, Central Asia Vision policy and the establishment of the Strategic Communication Division.

He said that efforts of Pakistani diplomats were being acknowledged abroad and mentioned that huge remittances being sent by the diaspora was a reflection of this fact.

He lauded Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and finance ministry officials for the successful holding of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad in March.

