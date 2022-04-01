Ali Wazir may be taken to Islamabad for NA session

KARACHI: The Sindh government is considering releasing the interned Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader MNA Ali Wazir to enable him to cast his vote in the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition, official sources and party leaders said.

PTM-Karachi leader Sher Mehsud told Dawn that their MNA Wazir was informed on Wednesday night by the jail administration that he might be sent to Islamabad on Thursday as the Sindh government had already declared Room No 2014 of Sindh House in Islamabad as ‘sub-jail’ for him.

However, he added that they learnt in the evening that the MNA had not been released for some unknown reasons.

Official sources said that the provincial government was empowered to declare any portion of Sindh House as sub-jail.

They said that as the National Assembly speaker was empowered to issue the production order for MNA Wazir to attend the NA session, the jail administration was waiting for his order to take him to the federal capital.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022