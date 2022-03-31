Crucial NA session today to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran

The National Assembly will assemble today at 4pm for a crucial session during which debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28 and it was approved for debate the very same day.

According to a 24-point agenda of the session today, the debate on the no-trust motion against the PM is fourth in order.

Yesterday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to present a 'secret letter' — purportedly containing details of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government — during an in-camera session of the NA or a joint session of parliament, however, no date for when such a session would be called was given.

The premier hopes that after becoming aware of the alleged letter's contents, his party dissidents, as well as disgruntled allies, would change their mind to vote in favour of the no-trust resolution.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had stated in a tweet on Wednesday: "If the parliamentary leaders from the government and the opposition side agree, the issue of the sensitive letter can be discussed at an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security."

Yesterday, the premier had shared the letter with the cabinet members in a hurriedly called meeting, which was not attended by its two major allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — despite being invited.

The premier had also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that "the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant" and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

Sherry calls for voting today

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the NA speaker had no "constitutional" or "moral" justification to delay voting on the no-trust motion and demanded that it be held today.

In a series of tweets, she said that Imran Khan's "artificial" majority had now turned into a minority. "If the no-confidence vote is held, today will be the last day of Imran Khan's selected government. What unseen help is Imran Khan waiting for?"

Earlier in the week, federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that voting on the no-confidence resolution would take place on April 3.

In her tweets today, Rehman claimed that the "sinking ship" of the government was using the alleged 'secret letter' to escape.

"After the MQM, BAP, Jamhoori Watan Party and independent members joined the opposition alliance, Imran Khan should not have held the post of Prime Minister for a single day," she tweeted, adding that it was better for the prime minister to resign.

A day earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), previously a key ally of the PTI-led coalition government, formally announced that it was joining the opposition ranks. Following the development, the opposition alliance now has the support of 177 MNAs — five more than the 172 required to make the no-confidence vote successful.

More to follow.