DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Dollar soars above Rs182

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 09:07am

KARACHI: The US dollar kept its domination in domestic markets against rupee and further appreciated by 41 paisa on Monday.

For the first time the dollar crossed the figure of Rs182 while it was traded at higher rates to close at Rs182.19.

Currency dealers in the interbank market said the demand was still higher since oil prices were going up again.

The official data for eight months of the current fiscal witnessed 47 per cent increase in imports which helped the dollar to attract more demand.

Bankers say there is no chance for any immediate remedy to stop the steep fall of rupee against the US dollar.

Currency traders in the open market said the dollar was traded as high as Rs183.30 on Monday. But, they added, the trading reduced to just 10 per cent as compared to last year.

“The currency business in the local market has dropped to just 10 per cent compared to what it was a year ago,” said Malik Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

According to him, 90pc of the foreign exchange is deposited in banks.

“The prolong war in Ukraine and increasing oil prices have damaged our exchange rate while foreign exchange reserves are also declining,” he said. The crude oil prices have reached around $115 per barrel.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A
Mar 29, 2022 09:11am
Difficult to reach 200 by 31st, another incomplete dream of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khawaja
Mar 29, 2022 09:21am
this all Imran Khan's fault... if Nawaz was in power he would established world peace and lowered the price of every thing for us/
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...