Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Bhootani quits Imran-led coalition

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 08:14am
This image shows Mohammad Aslam Bhootani. — Photo courtesy: NA website
QUETTA: Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA elected from the Gwadar-Lasbela NA-272 constituency, has decided to quit the ruling coalition and join hands with the opposition trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence.

“I have decided to leave the government alliance,” Mr Bhootani told Dawn on Monday night.

He has taken the decision after a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “I and my family have very old relations with Asif Ali Zardari and I cannot ignore him,” Aslam Bhootani said, who joined the PTI-led government in 2018 when Imran Khan came to power and supported it for over three and a half years.

Mr Bhootani was elected as an MNA after obtaining 70,000 votes — the highest in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022

Comments (6)
Anwar
Mar 29, 2022 08:29am
IK will make him CM balochistan. Everyone will get a ministry to save the king.
Reply Recommend 0
36th Puncture
Mar 29, 2022 08:30am
All clearly part of the big ‘foreign saazish’ against super power PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Mar 29, 2022 08:36am
And he remembered these "old relations" with Zardari after spending 3.5 years with PTI government? Why am I not surprised?
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Mar 29, 2022 08:49am
The hefty purse is the reason! Money wins!
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Mar 29, 2022 08:52am
This happens when umpires are no longer with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim Jakhrani
Mar 29, 2022 08:52am
These MNAs won on Imran Khans support and now when he needs most help, they're leaving to support Zardari. Turncoats.
Reply Recommend 0

