PPP MNA granted protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday granted 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The PPP lawmaker, who is in Dubai, through his attorney moved the SHC seeking remedy to appear before the trial court.

His lawyer expressed the apprehension that the MNA might be arrested upon his return and sought protection.

Without touching the merits of the case, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro granted protective bail against a solvent surety of Rs100,000 to the MNA directing him to surrender before the trial before or till April 3.

Young Nazim Jokhio was found murdered at the Malir farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais in November last year. The MPA along with his MNA brother Jam Karim and others has been booked for allegedly torturing Nazim to death as he had tried to prevent his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustard.

Police have named the detained MPA and four others as accused in a charge sheet and shown the MNA as an absconding suspect in the case.

The protective bail will help the MNA to return to the country and take part in the voting on a no-confidence motion tabled by the joint opposition in the National Assembly against the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2022