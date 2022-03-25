Imran to address public meeting in Mansehra today

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Thakral Stadium here today (Friday).

The prime minister’s visit is part of the ruling PTI’s campaign for the March 31 local body elections in Mansehra and six other districts of Hazara division.

The local PTI leaders said the prime minister would be given a warm welcome on arrival in the area.

They said the public meeting would be attended by the PTI candidates, leaders and workers from Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, and Kolai-Palas districts.

Federal minister for railways Azam Khan Swati, federal parliamentary secretary Salah Mohammad Khan, lawmakers and government officials visited the venue on Thursday to examine arrangements for public meeting.

Meanwhile, district monitoring officer of the Provincial Election Commission Hayatullah Jan wrote a letter to the chief secretary asking him to convey to the prime minister that his visit to Mansehra is a violation of the election law, so he should cancel it.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2022