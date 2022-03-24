DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 24, 2022

Early elections are a possibility, says Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished March 24, 2022 - Updated March 24, 2022 01:13pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday told members of the ruling PTI that "switching parties won't do them any good", saying that "turncoats must also keep in mind that early elections can also be called in the country".

He made these remarks during a press conference in Islamabad during which he talked about the upcoming no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong," the minister said.

He claimed the country would get "good news" from this point onwards.

He said allies generally took more time in taking decisions. "Those who are [genuine] remain intact with democracy and their party," he added.

Rashid advised political leaders in the opposition camp to stick to their decision as "it is their moral, constitutional and Islamic responsibility".

"Let me tell you with responsibility that nobody is going anywhere," the minister emphasised, saying he met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who was firmly standing with Imran Khan.

"He is also not going anywhere," Rashid said regarding Buzdar.

The removal of the incumbent Punjab chief minister from office is one of the key demands of the group of estranged PTI lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen.

A close friend of PM Imran, Aleem Khan, had also announced that he was joining the Tareen group. He had assailed the Imran Khan government in the Centre and the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government for "completely failing to fulfil its mandate and bring about the promised change".

During his presser today, the interior minister claimed that some opposition members would also not go to parliament on the day of the no-trust vote. Terming those members "responsible", he said they understood that it would be "better" if PM Imran completed his tenure and early elections were called.

"The opposition has to rethink the situation in view of the global scenario," he added.

Dissident MNAs

Last week, several lawmakers from the ruling PTI, who had been 'in hiding' at the Sindh House in Islamabad, revealed themselves — proving that opposition claims of having won over members of the ruling coalition were indeed true.

The revelation came after PM Imran and some cabinet ministers accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the crucial vote on the no confidence resolution, disclosing that Sindh House in Islamabad had become a centre for buying and purchasing members.

But while government members continued to claim that these dissidents had "sold their souls for money", a number of TV channels that sent their teams into Sindh House to verify the claims were faced with nearly a dozen PTI members, who poured their hearts out and laid bare all their gripes with the ruling party.

The interior minister had appealed to the dissident lawmakers to return the PTI, assuring them that they would not be questioned.

The minister had suggested the disgruntled leaders of the PTI visit their constituencies and consult their voters on what they thought about their decision. The members of the National Assembly belonging to the ruling party would regret their decision if they did not return, he had added.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Farhan khan
Mar 24, 2022 12:45pm
Ok Take Good Care yourself in Future.
Reply Recommend 0
FIDA
Mar 24, 2022 12:45pm
Rashid must have listened to Najam Sethi, who categorically stated in his show that does not matter what Imran does, he will fail to get enough votes, so the best for him is to resign and call fresh election.
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Mar 24, 2022 12:45pm
slowly but surely eating own words and climbing down, it's sad to imagine that there seems to be no new pastures for sheikh rashid although he is very docile
Reply Recommend 0
I am Run Khan
Mar 24, 2022 12:46pm
Pack your bags
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 24, 2022 12:47pm
Time for imran khan to pay the price of destroying our economy
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 24, 2022 12:48pm
Giving him a ministry is the primary reason I will not vote for PTI again.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Mar 24, 2022 12:50pm
Sir please tell where your vote will go in no confidence day-May be against
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 24, 2022 12:50pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 24, 2022 12:51pm
Great solution overall, will lead to hung assembly. Hopefully prettiness will stop
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Mar 24, 2022 12:54pm
Early election without new census would add to one another ditch to the people of Karachi who voted for change and new Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan for All
Mar 24, 2022 12:55pm
Can you believe it? Sheikh Raheed of all people will now lecture turncoats about political ethics!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Mar 24, 2022 01:17pm
Sh. Rasheed is a joke and no one takes him seriously anymore
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...
Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...