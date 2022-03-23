Rare Indian pangolin seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The wildlife department, DI Khan division, recovered a rare Indian pangolin from a local villager in Paniala area of Paharpur tehsil and released it back into its natural habitat.

A wildlife department official said locals from Wanda Jandar village reported that a man had caught a pangolin.

He said the wildlife staff rescued the rare pangolin and released it in its natural habitat for rare animals under the supervision of divisional wildlife officer Khan Malook.

Mr Malook told mediapersons that this pangolin of Indian descent was also called thick-tailed pangolin. He said this four feet long pangolin weighed six kilogrammes.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Indian pangolins are found mainly in Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat and some areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

DERAJAT FESTIVAL: Various competitions were held on the third day of the second phase of Derajat Festival on Tuesday.

In this regard, competitions of wrestling, tent pegging, karaka, power show, kabaddi, weight lifting, etc, were organised by the district adminsitration.

Wrestlers from Bhakkar, Jhang, DG Khan, Mianwali, Khar, Paharpur, Dhap Shumali, Prova and other areas participated in the event.

Mudassar Chinawar Club won the first position in wrestling competition. In the power show, guest performer Gul Mohammad

Niazi from Quetta showed his power of breaking stones on the chest and stopping two tractors.

Tehsil mayor Umar Amin Gandapur told mediapersons on the occasion that such healthy activities would be regularly held in the area. It was stated that the finals of some competitions would also be held on March 23 (today).

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022