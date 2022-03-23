DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

Man held for murdering girl in Rohri remanded

Waseem ShamsiPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 10:31am

SUKKUR: A sessions court on Tuesday remanded in police custody a man in a case pertaining to the murder of a teenage girl.

Suspect Wahid Bux Lashari was booked and arrested for allegedly killing his young neighbour, Pooja Odh, in her home on March 21 after she resisted his attempt to kidnap her at gunpoint.

He was remanded in police custody for 10 days.

Sukkur SSP Singhar Malik claimed to have recovered the murder weapon from the prime accused.

Police said that the suspect forcibly entered Pooja’s house near the Patni area, Rohri, and pressured her to accompany him to his residence.

However, the girl refused to go with him. The suspect tried to kidnap her at gunpoint, but the girl put up resistance upon which he fired at her and escaped, they said.

Pooja’s family took the coffin to National Highway near Rohri and staged a protest sit-in by blocking the highway for vehicular traffic. However, police assured the victim’s family of justice upon which the demonstrators ended their protest.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...