Man held for murdering girl in Rohri remanded

SUKKUR: A sessions court on Tuesday remanded in police custody a man in a case pertaining to the murder of a teenage girl.

Suspect Wahid Bux Lashari was booked and arrested for allegedly killing his young neighbour, Pooja Odh, in her home on March 21 after she resisted his attempt to kidnap her at gunpoint.

He was remanded in police custody for 10 days.

Sukkur SSP Singhar Malik claimed to have recovered the murder weapon from the prime accused.

Police said that the suspect forcibly entered Pooja’s house near the Patni area, Rohri, and pressured her to accompany him to his residence.

However, the girl refused to go with him. The suspect tried to kidnap her at gunpoint, but the girl put up resistance upon which he fired at her and escaped, they said.

Pooja’s family took the coffin to National Highway near Rohri and staged a protest sit-in by blocking the highway for vehicular traffic. However, police assured the victim’s family of justice upon which the demonstrators ended their protest.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022