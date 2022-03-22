Beijing and Islamabad share concern about sanctions on Russia, says China

China and Pakistan share concern about “spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions” on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning Russia over its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, unlike Western countries that have imposed unprecedented financial and corporate sanctions in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation”.

“Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following a meeting on Monday in Pakistan between the neighbours' foreign ministers.

“Both called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue and hope that based on the principle of indivisible security, a fundamental solution to the Ukraine problem can be found,” the Chinese ministry said.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement on the talks in Islamabad, echoing the call for a ceasefire, but it did not mention concern about sanctions.

According to the FO, the foreign ministers discussed strategic, economic and security cooperation between Pakistan and China, the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in Ukraine and other international matters.

Qureshi welcomed his counterpart's participation in the OIC summit and the Pakistan Day parade.

Pak-China ties

The foreign minister also stressed China's significance in Pakistan's foreign policy, saying that the two countries have "always supported each other in matters of interest and critical junctures".

He also briefed his Chinese counterpart about India's "so-called accidental firing" of a missile into Pakistan on March 9, stressing Pakistan's demand for a joint probe into the incident and ensuring that it does not happen again.

Qureshi also informed Yi about India's human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, according to the FO statement.

He emphasised that "both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there".

They also "reaffirmed the resolve to sustain and build upon the current momentum of bilateral relations".

According to the FO, five documents were signed during the meeting, including an agreement on mutual recognition of higher education certificates and degrees and a Memorandum of Understanding between China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the project of China-Pakistan Joint Research Center (CPJRC) on earth sciences.