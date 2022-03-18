DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2022

Computer glitch disrupts rail services in Europe, Asia

AgenciesPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 08:50am
A man walks near railway tracks after crossing the border between Poland and Ukraine, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kroscienko, Poland on March 8, 2022. — Reuters
A man walks near railway tracks after crossing the border between Poland and Ukraine, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kroscienko, Poland on March 8, 2022. — Reuters

PARIS: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia, French rail giant Alstom said on Thursday.

The problem has been detected and is in the process of being fixed, a spokesman for the company said, adding that it was not a cyberattack.

The malfunctions have caused significant delays and cancellations along train routes, railway authorities in Poland and Italy said.

In Italy, railway company TRENITALIA issued an alert saying that control system outage had caused major problems along the key Rome-Florence line.

Many trains faced delays of up to two hours or have been cancelled because of problems to the centralised computer control system, Italian State Railway said.

The problem was fixed by midday with train traffic gradually being restored and delays shrinking, the company said. Alstom’s Italy branch said that the same problem affected railway systems in Thailand and India.

In India there was some disruption on a few railway routes, but things had returned to normal by afternoon. Alstom owns a 20 per cent stake in Transma­shholding, the Russian locomotives and rail equipment provider.

In Poland, government cybersecurity chief Janusz Cieszynski, said a team tasked with handling emergency situations will investigate the malfunction.

Poland’s PKP PLK railway company Director Miroslaw Skubiszynski said that the sudden outage took place at 0300GMT Thursday and affected 19 out of Poland’s 33 control centers, idling train traffic on some 820 kilometers of railroads.

Because the reach of the outage is almost nationwide, it is clear that some of the trains will not run at all today, Skubiszynski told reporters.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Sabir
Mar 18, 2022 09:26am
... Russian hackers?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Mar, 2022

Is the game over?

THE political scene in Islamabad changed dramatically yesterday when the opposition allowed electronic media free...
18 Mar, 2022

In limbo

THE decimation of Afghanistan’s once-promising media industry by the Taliban has triggered an unforeseen crisis. ...
18 Mar, 2022

An honourable draw

AFTER the drab draw in Rawalpindi, the thrilling finish served up in Karachi was perhaps the advertisement Test...
Islamophobia reality
Updated 17 Mar, 2022

Islamophobia reality

Today, anti-Islamic prejudice has taken on new forms, especially at the state level.
17 Mar, 2022

Investing in stocks

THE very fact that just one out of every five investors registered with the Central Depository Company ...
17 Mar, 2022

Snooker win

THERE was a poignant moment when Pakistan’s teen sensation Ahsan Ramzan overcame his more illustrious compatriot...