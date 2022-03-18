Over a decade after ‘closure’, Islamabad's H-8 graveyard still has space for the privileged

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people have reserved graves in the H-11 and H-8 graveyard even though the latter was closed for the general public in 2007-08.

There are two main graveyards in the capital — H-8 and H-11.

Though the civic agency closed the H-8 graveyard years ago, VIPs, top bureaucrats and other influential people are still being buried there. After closing the facility, the CDA opened the H-11 graveyard.

During a visit to both the graveyards, Dawn noted that thousands of people had reserved graves in both the graveyards.

Sources in the graveyard directorate of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) said there were 2,700 reserved graves in H-11 and 450 in the H-8 graveyard.

“Yes, there are 2,700 reserved graves here. In most of the cases, the graves were booked on the kinship basis. For example, if wife of someone is buried here, the husband and in some cases their children also got their graves reserved here,” said an official of the directorate at the H-11 graveyard.

He, however, said the practice of reserving graves had been stopped a few months ago on the directions of the federal ombudsman.

The civic agency also placed notices on both the graveyards, which stated: “Public at large is hereby informed that on the order of federal ombudsman dated 7-6-2021, no grave will be reserved at any graveyards of MCI.”

Sources in the MCI said ideally graves should not have been reserved but those who have already booked the graves would be given the last resting places.

“I do agree, a large number of people got graves booked in both H-8 and H-11 graveyards. I think over 2,400 people got graves reserved in the H-11 graveyard,” said graveyard officer Khalid Abbasi.

He, however, said after the direction of the federal ombudsman the graveyard wing had stopped the practice of reserving graves.

A look at the booking registers showed that a couple of lawmakers and several retired bureaucrats were among those who wanted to be buried in these graveyards.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of the MCI is responsible for looking after the affairs of the graveyard wing.

When contacted, DMA Director Shakil Arshad told Dawn that reserving graves had been closed for good. Asked about alleged overcharging by the graveyard staff, the director said there was a Rs1,900 fee for slaps and digging and Rs4 per km fare for the coffin bus.

People who want to use bricks inside a grave have to arrange them on their own.

“In recent days, I myself made two visits. I got the rate list affixed so that people could pay in accordance with the approved rate,” he said and added that no complaint had been registered with him about overcharging.

He advised citizens to contact him in case anyone demanded extra fee.

An official said some private people charged at least Rs7,500 for providing 450 substandard bricks for one grave.

He said that bricks should be provided by the DMA through registered contractors hired after a competitive process.

Last year, the ombudsman had also directed that people should be discouraged to avoid showing off their status by constructing heavy structure on graves.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022