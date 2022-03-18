KP govt to enhance penalties for drug pushers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a comprehensive strategy to rid Peshawar of drug addicts and take immediate measures for their detoxification and rehabilitation.

Under the strategy, sustained and well-coordinated efforts would be taken for detoxification and rehabilitation of drug addicts as well as crackdowns would be conducted against drug paddlers.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was given a detailed briefing in a meeting here on Thursday in this regard.

The meeting decided to amend the relevant provincial laws to enhance punishments including fines and imprisonment for the producers, suppliers and users of narcotics to the maximum level. The meeting directed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps for the purpose.

CM orders enforcement of strategy to uproot drug abuse

It was also decided to take up federal government matters regarding amendments to the federal narcotics control laws.

The chief minister, on this occasion, directed Peshawar commissioner to lead implementation of the strategy. He said that provincial government would go all out to provide the required financial support for its execution in letter and spirit.

The meeting was told that the strategy would be executed in three phases. The first phase comprises roundups of drug addicts and crackdown on drug paddlers. In the second phase, detoxification and medical treatment of drug addicts would be focused to rehabilitate them to normal life.

Besides, database of drug addicts would also be developed for effective follow-ups. In the third phase, the rehabilitated drug addicts would be imparted training and would be provided with employment opportunities in collaboration with private sector.

The meeting was informed that more than 1,800 beds were arranged in public and private rehabilitation centres to carry out detoxification of the drug addicts. A central control room will be established in the office of deputy commissioner to ensure coordination among all the stakeholders. Additional deputy commissioner would be focal person for the control room.

The control room will have universal access toll free number (1052) for all types of coordination and operations.

The chief minister said that after successful execution of the strategy in Peshawar, it would be replicated in other districts to eradicate the menace of drug abuse in the entire province.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022