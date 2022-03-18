DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2022

Option of no-trust move against Buzdar up opposition’s sleeve

Zulqernain TahirPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 08:29am
A file photo of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. — Radio Pakistan/File
A file photo of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: The opposition may bring a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before March 28 to forestall the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s possible plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly in case of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ouster.

“The PML-N and PPP leaders are deliberating to bring a no-trust move against Buzdar in the last week of this month sensing that Imran Khan may ask Buzdar to dissolve the Punjab Assembly in case of his (Khan’s) ouster to make things complicated for the opposition in its post-PTI arrangements,” a senior PML-N leader who is part of the deliberations on the matter told Dawn on Thursday.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP leaders discussed the matter after it was told that the PTI was considering dissolution of the Punjab Assembly in case the opposition succeeded in sending the premier packing through voting on a no-trust motion on March 28 in the National Assembly.

“To forestall this, the joint opposition may submit a no-confidence motion against Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly before March 28 so that he could not take this step,” the PML-N leader said.

Another PDM insider said the opposition had already completed its homework to oust Buzdar. “The Tareen group has given its commitment to opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to vote against Buzdar,” he said. The Tareen group claims to have the support of more than two dozen MPAs.

Read more: After no-confidence resolution, efforts to dislodge Buzdar gather steam

The PML-Q, the ally of the government which has 10 seats in the Punjab Assembly, has already hinted at joining hands with the opposition. The Chaudhrys of Gujrat claim that their party has been offered the Punjab chief minister slot by the opposition in return for supporting the no-confidence motion against Khan.

The PTI leader reportedly had discussed the idea of dissolving the Punjab Assembly but it was not backed by many in the core team. However, some hawks suggested to PM Khan to go for this adventure in Punjab if the no-trust move succeeded against him.

Meanwhile, a beleaguered Buzdar met the party MPAs for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday to have their pledge to support him in this hour of need. The PTI has more than 170 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly and Buzdar has met 150 of them during the last five days.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn that the PTI had no intention to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. “No such proposal is under discussion.We will face no-confidence motion in the Centre and Punjab as well,” he said.

Asked what option the PTI would have for Punjab in case the opposition’s no-confidence motion in the Centre succeeds, Mr Chaudhry said: “This scenario is unlikely, however, we would not dissolve the Punjab Assembly as completion of assembly tenure is in our favour.”

When a comment was sought from PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bokhari, she said: “We are keeping an eye on all such developments and any decision on no-confidence motion against Buzdar will be taken in consultation with the opposition parties.”

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Mar 18, 2022 09:07am
Sardar Usman Buzdar is the best Chief Minister Punjab ever has.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Mar, 2022

Is the game over?

THE political scene in Islamabad changed dramatically yesterday when the opposition allowed electronic media free...
18 Mar, 2022

In limbo

THE decimation of Afghanistan’s once-promising media industry by the Taliban has triggered an unforeseen crisis. ...
18 Mar, 2022

An honourable draw

AFTER the drab draw in Rawalpindi, the thrilling finish served up in Karachi was perhaps the advertisement Test...
Islamophobia reality
Updated 17 Mar, 2022

Islamophobia reality

Today, anti-Islamic prejudice has taken on new forms, especially at the state level.
17 Mar, 2022

Investing in stocks

THE very fact that just one out of every five investors registered with the Central Depository Company ...
17 Mar, 2022

Snooker win

THERE was a poignant moment when Pakistan’s teen sensation Ahsan Ramzan overcame his more illustrious compatriot...