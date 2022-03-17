Man arrested for raping daughter in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Cantonment police on Wednesday arrested a man for raping his daughter at Kot Shahan village.

Nazir submitted an application to the Cantonment SHO alleging that his daughter went to market with her son to buy goods and when she returned, she saw that her husband was raping their daughter. He pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill the children, said the complainant.

The victim said her father had been committing this act with her for a long time.

Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

LAND GRAB: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against two persons including a patwari in a state land grab case.

The authorities have included a PML-N MNA in the investigation into the case.

ACE Director Safiullah Gondal said MNA Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhinder in connivance with revenue officials grabbed 48-kanal state land at Eminabad and cultivated crops there.

He constructed shops on some part of the land and received handsome amount as rent. The administration retrieved the land a few weeks ago.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal sent a letter to the ACE for registration of case. A case has been registered against patwari Muhammad Shehbaz and Farooq while the MNA has been included in the investigation.

LOCAL POLLS: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a schedule for registration of electoral groups of local poll candidates.

According to ECP officials, only the registered candidates will be allowed to participate in the local elections.

The electoral groups will have 12 candidates – chairman, vice chairman, two seats of women, a seat each of youth, minority and worker besides five general councillors. Each electoral group will be allotted the same symbol.

Similarly, the electoral group (each panel) will have only one vote for the 12 candidates.

The ECP has given powers for registration of electoral groups to the assistant commissioner. Candidate can submit forms from March 24 to 28 after which they will be able to file objections from March 29 to April 1 and lists of candidates who have registered for the group will be pasted on April 6.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2022