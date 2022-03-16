DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to be ultimate beneficiary whether he wins or loses: Rashid

Dawn.comPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 12:17pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday warned the opposition of a "heavy price" if a civil war erupted in the country, saying "Imran Khan will be the ultimate beneficiary regardless of his win or defeat" in the no-confidence vote against him.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Rashid, however, hoped PM Imran would emerge victorious, claiming that his popularity had risen immensely in the last three weeks.

Rashid said he was disappointed at the threatening language used by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. "If anyone is thinking of disturbing law and order to achieve their objective, they would be dealt with an iron hand," the interior minister said.

"Everyone else will run away and you will be caught," Rashid told Maulana Fazl.

He said Pakistan had been facing international threats and that "it is also the responsibility of the opposition, alongside the government, to be sensible against this challenge at hand."

He warned of consequences "if the no-confidence motion moves towards democratic instability".

The minister said the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were fully capable of tackling any law and order situation. "We will not touch you, but if you disturb the law and order, then we will not spare you."

Rashid said he was granting special powers to Frontier Constabulary, Rangers and police to take over the security of Islamabad from March 20 to April 2.

He also said the prime minister should have begun public meetings much earlier in response to the opposition's no-confidence move.

To a question about Pervez Elahi's recent statement targeting the government with veiled criticism, Rashid said he was not involved in talks with allies, adding that Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak were mandated to talk to the government's allies.

Article 63-A

The interior minister further said those "violating Article 63-A of the Constitution would be disqualified from voting on the no-trust motion".

According to Article 63-A of the Constitution, a parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of defection if he "votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill".

"I will also ask the [National Assembly] speaker about what date he is fixing [for the no-trust vote] from among March 28, 29 and 30."

