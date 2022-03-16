DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2022

Oil prices plunge on China lockdowns

AFPPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 09:40am

LONDON: Oil prices plunged on Tuesday as major crude consumer China placed nearly 30 million people under Covid lockdown and traders tracked the latest developments in Ukraine and Iran nuclear talks.

Hong Kong and Chinese mainland stock markets closed sharply lower while European equities finished in the red.

Wall Street, however, was higher in midday deals.

Crude futures slumped under $100 per barrel just a week after benchmark contract Brent North Sea soared to a 14-year high close to $140 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The main international contract, Brent North Sea crude, was back above $100 later in the day but still more than five percent lower.

“We have good news and we have bad news,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“The good news is that oil prices are down sharply... The bad news is that the big drop in oil prices is due to growth concerns which, by extension, don’t bode well for earnings growth prospects,” O’Hare said.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unwise positions
Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Husain is right in advising both the government and opposition to call off their rallies.
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...
Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...