DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

FM Qureshi takes up India’s missile issue with UN chief

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 09:02am
A combination photo of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Reuters/PID
A combination photo of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Reuters/PID

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday spoke to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views with him on current regional and global issues, particularly the blatant violation of Pakistan’s airspace by ‘accidental’ firing of a missile by India on March 9.

The foreign minister briefed the UN secretary general over the phone on the so-called ‘accidental’ fire of a missile that he said reflected India’s disregard for aviation safety as well as regional peace and stability. Pakistan continued to act with restraint and responsibility, Mr Qureshi said.

Noting multiple shortcomings and technical lapses of a serious nature in India’s management of strategic weapons, the FM said the incident was consistent with India’s irresponsible conduct and needed to be addressed by the international community, including the UN Security Council, and underscored Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe into the incident.

On the situation in Ukraine, Mr Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing conflict, its adverse economic impact on developing countries, and Pakistan’s efforts in support of a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. Mr Guterres apprised him of the recent initiatives being explored by the UN to address skyrocketing inflation worldwide in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...