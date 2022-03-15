FM Qureshi takes up India’s missile issue with UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday spoke to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views with him on current regional and global issues, particularly the blatant violation of Pakistan’s airspace by ‘accidental’ firing of a missile by India on March 9.

The foreign minister briefed the UN secretary general over the phone on the so-called ‘accidental’ fire of a missile that he said reflected India’s disregard for aviation safety as well as regional peace and stability. Pakistan continued to act with restraint and responsibility, Mr Qureshi said.

Noting multiple shortcomings and technical lapses of a serious nature in India’s management of strategic weapons, the FM said the incident was consistent with India’s irresponsible conduct and needed to be addressed by the international community, including the UN Security Council, and underscored Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe into the incident.

On the situation in Ukraine, Mr Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing conflict, its adverse economic impact on developing countries, and Pakistan’s efforts in support of a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. Mr Guterres apprised him of the recent initiatives being explored by the UN to address skyrocketing inflation worldwide in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022