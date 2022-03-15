DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

Woman from Sargodha raped, suspect arrested

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 10:58am

RAWALPINDI: A 24-year-old woman from Sargodha was raped by a man after he called her to the city on the pretext of arranging her a job.

The suspect has been arrested after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the victim, the police said.

The victim said in the FIR registered with the Murree police on Sunday that she had family relations with the suspect who lived in Rawalpindi. She said the suspect called her to the city saying he would arrange a job for her.

The woman along with her father reached Rawalpindi at 4pm on March 10 after which the suspect informed them that the concerned office was closed and he would take her for an interview the next morning.

She said she along with her father was taken to a government mess near Mareer Chowk where a room was booked for them. She along with her father spent the night in the mess.

Her father was assured by the suspect the next morning that his daughter’s job had been confirmed and he may go back to Sargodha.

He also told her father that he will arrange a hostel for his daughter. As her father left, the suspect sent a driver to take her to a hostel. She said as she approached the car, she found the suspect sitting in the vehicle wearing a face mask.

She said she was dragged into the car by the suspect with the help of two other persons. She claimed that the suspect snatched her mobile phone and threatened her. She was taken to a mess in Murree where the suspect raped her after she refused his offer of paying her Rs1 million. She said the suspect later dropped her at the house of his friend.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...