Woman from Sargodha raped, suspect arrested

RAWALPINDI: A 24-year-old woman from Sargodha was raped by a man after he called her to the city on the pretext of arranging her a job.

The suspect has been arrested after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the victim, the police said.

The victim said in the FIR registered with the Murree police on Sunday that she had family relations with the suspect who lived in Rawalpindi. She said the suspect called her to the city saying he would arrange a job for her.

The woman along with her father reached Rawalpindi at 4pm on March 10 after which the suspect informed them that the concerned office was closed and he would take her for an interview the next morning.

She said she along with her father was taken to a government mess near Mareer Chowk where a room was booked for them. She along with her father spent the night in the mess.

Her father was assured by the suspect the next morning that his daughter’s job had been confirmed and he may go back to Sargodha.

He also told her father that he will arrange a hostel for his daughter. As her father left, the suspect sent a driver to take her to a hostel. She said as she approached the car, she found the suspect sitting in the vehicle wearing a face mask.

She said she was dragged into the car by the suspect with the help of two other persons. She claimed that the suspect snatched her mobile phone and threatened her. She was taken to a mess in Murree where the suspect raped her after she refused his offer of paying her Rs1 million. She said the suspect later dropped her at the house of his friend.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022