Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test against Australia due to Covid

AFPPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 11:12am
In this file photo, Faheem Ashraf plays a shot during a Test match. — Photo via Twitter
In this file photo, Faheem Ashraf plays a shot during a Test match. — Photo via Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder missed the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi due to a hamstring injury.

“Faheem has tested positive for Covid-19 in his on-arrival test at the Karachi team hotel,” the PCB said in a statement. “He will now undergo a five-day isolation.”

The second Test starts on Saturday in Karachi.

Faheem has blossomed as a Test all-rounder in the past two years, giving Pakistan much-needed balance in both batting and bowling.

He has so far played 13 Tests, scoring 632 runs with four half centuries and taken 22 wickets.

Faheem is the second Pakistan player to test positive for the virus after fast bowler Haris Rauf missed the first Test for the same reason.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Establishment’s role
Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Establishment’s role

EVER SINCE the opposition parties announced their plans of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of...
10 Mar, 2022

Swap transplants

IRONICALLY, the Punjab government’s recent step in the effort to stop organ trafficking may well end up providing ...
10 Mar, 2022

Cattle disease outbreak

THE outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes in a number of areas of Sindh and Punjab is causing much...
Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...